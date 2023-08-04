Report: Tottenham aren’t actually that close to signing ‘frightening’ defender right now

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of defenders this summer, but there are two names that just won’t go away.

Indeed, Edmond Tapsoba and Micky Van de Ven have been linked to Spurs constantly for the past two months, and, yet, still, we’ve not heard anything official about these moves.

Luckily, it sounds as though we may be getting some movement on this front very soon.

Micky Van de Ven is said to be close to joining the north London club according to Fabrizio Romano, but, unfortunately, the same can’t be said about Tapsoba.

Indeed, according to The Standard, Tottenham are still some way away from getting any sort of deal done for the Bayern Leverkusen defender.

The ‘frightening’ centre-back would be a fantastic signing for Tottenham. He’s a front-footed defender who isn’t afraid to play with the ball at his feet, and he would suit Ange Postecoglou’s style to a tee.

Unfortunately, Tottenham are finding it rather difficult to get this deal done.

In all honesty, it’s not hard to understand why Leverkusen aren’t keen to sell.

Xabi Alonso’s side have already lost one key player this summer in the shape of Moussa Diaby, and they won’t want to lose another star in the same window.

The Diaby sale has alleviated a lot of the financial pressure attached to the Tapsoba deal, and after such a promising second half of last season under Alonso, Leverkusen won’t want to pull apart a squad that looked more than capable of challenging at the top end of the Bundesliga last term.