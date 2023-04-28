Report: Tottenham are now pushing to get 'exciting' manager in, they never thought they'd get the chance











Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard to secure the services of Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

The German coach, formerly at Bayern Munich, was initially considered out of reach for Spurs, with Chelsea seen as his preferred destination for a long time. However, his decision to withdraw from the race to become the next Chelsea manager has raised optimism at Tottenham that they may be able to convince their top target to come to north London

Nagelsmann is, of course, widely regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in world football, has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time now. The north London club looked into the idea of hiring Nagelsmann after Jose Mourinho’s sacking in 20221, and now, the stars have aligned for this move to finally come to fruition.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The situation at Tottenham has changed drastically since then, with the club struggling to find a suitable manager in recent years. Mourinho was sacked in April 2021, and since then it’s been a real turbulent time with both Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte coming and going since then.

Tottenham’s disappointing season means that they are not likely to finish in the top four this season, which is a major concern for the club. However, the appointment of Nagelsmann could be a step in the right direction. The German coach has been hailed as an ‘exciting’ manager recently, and his success at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich make him one of the most sought-after coaches in Europe.

Nagelsmann has previously spoken about his admiration for the Premier League, and a move to Tottenham could be an attractive proposition for him. After all, it has been reported that he’s a bit of a fan of Spurs at the moment.

If Tottenham are able to secure Nagelsmann’s services, it would be a major coup for the club. The German coach has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid and PSG.

Whether or not Spurs can go ahead with this appointment remains to be seen, but this appointment could be an exciting one if Tottenham could get it done.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all