Tottenham are now actively considering hiring Graham Potter as their new manager.

The former Chelsea boss is currently unemployed after being sacked by the west London club, and Tottenham are eyeing him up according to 90Min

Of course, Potter was the laughing stock of the Premier League during his shoddy spell at Chelsea, but let’s not forget just how talented he is as a coach.

He did an unbelievable job at Brighton playing some fantastic football, while Pep Guardiola has stated that he’s a ‘big fan’ of Potter, and you don’t earn that sort of praise from Pep if you don’t have something about you.

Potter has, of course, been considered by Tottenham before, but a huge compensation package put Spurs off the idea of bringing him to the club as either Nuno Espirito Santo or Jose Mourinho’s replacement at the time.

However, now that Potter is out of work, he should be much more attainable for Tottenham, and while Spurs supporters may bemoan the idea of yet another former Chelsea boss coming to their club, it may not take too long for Potter to win the fanbase around.

The Spurs supporters want nothing more than a manger who will play attacking football and look to play the right way, and above anything else, that’s Potter’s mantra.

Of course, there are questions around whether or not Potter can handle the pressure that comes with managing a big six side after flopping at Chelsea, but there are fewer big names in the Tottenham dressing room compared to the Chelsea dressing room at this moment in time.

Whether or not Daniel Levy does go for Potter or not remains to be seen, but he is being considered for this role heading into the summer.

