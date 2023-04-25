Report: Tottenham and Manchester United target Evan Ferguson agrees new contract











The Telegraph are reporting that Tottenham and Manchester United transfer target Evan Ferguson has agreed terms on a new contract at current club Brighton.

The Sun linked the two Premier League giants with a move for the Republic of Ireland international. Now it seems like he has snubbed the two clubs to stay at his current club.

The terms of this new deal have not been reported. With Ferguson only 18, we expect that it will keep him tied to the Seagulls for many years.

The striker has massively impressed in his first proper professional season in the Premier League. It is no shock to see Brighton want to give him a new deal.

Ferguson has been praised by many, with World Cup winning team mate Alexis Mac Allister calling him “amazing”. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe hailed him as a “very good striker”.

The 18 year old has backed up these claims by scoring eight goals and picking up four assists in 23 appearances for Brighton.

Brighton have a knack for identifying great young talent, and Ferguson is definitely an exciting wonderkid. It was no shock to see Spurs and Manchester United monitoring the player.

The move would have made perfect sense for either club. Manchester United desperately need to sign a finisher. Spurs might have to prepare for a life without talisman Harry Kane.

Brighton fans are over the moon to watch their exciting striker, who is now committed to the club. With Brighton improving every week, Ferguson is definitely going to improve under exciting coach Roberto De Zerbi.

