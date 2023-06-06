Report: 'Lethal' Newcastle star could be sold this summer











Newcastle United are preparing for a big summer and the latest news suggests that the club could offload Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

According to reports from iNews, it seems likely that Saint-Maximin could stay at Newcastle. Despite this, one recruitment source told the report that he is “one to watch” as the summer progresses.

The club want to bring in various players now that they have qualified for the Champions League. The report goes on to say that they want James Maddison and Kieran Tierney and selling Saint-Maximin will possibly help that process.

Saint-Maximin has been at the club since 2019. He was a consistent starter but this season he has failed to get these starts and has fallen out of favour.

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Saint-Maximin could leave Newcastle

The “lethal” £93,000-a-week winger is known for being a great dribbler and has a knack of being able to get past opposition defenders.

Many who watch the Premier League enjoy seeing the “tormenting” 26 year-old play in the division, but for Newcastle he hasn’t been as prolific as they want.

In his 124 appearances, Saint-Maximin has only managed to score 13 goals and pick up 21 assists. No doubt they would have wanted to get more out of him.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have both played really well this season. This campaign, between the two of them, they have scored 29 goals between them. This was crucial in helping the club qualify for the Champions League.

This season, Saint-Maximin only managed one goal, with other wingers like Jacob Murphy scoring more, it looks like the Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order. A move seems best for all parties.

(Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)