Report: Title winners have spoken to 23-year-old Arsenal player’s agent about summer move

Turkish champions Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares this summer.

All eyes are on who the Gunners will sign in this window after falling short to Manchester City in the Premier League title race last season. However, there are plenty of players who will leave the club as well.

Tavares could be one of them, and Galatasaray are very keen to sign him this summer, claims Takvim.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Galatasaray want to sign Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares

Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica in the summer of 2021.

The young Portuguese left-back was viewed as a huge talent back then, and he started off his Arsenal career in fantastic style. He even kept Kieran Tierney out of the side for a few games.

However, his form did a 180 at the turn of the year, and he was loaned out to Marseille in the summer.

Now, following a mixed loan spell, Tavares is expected to be sold by Arsenal, and the report claims Galatasaray are really keen to sign him in the coming weeks.

It has been claimed that the Turkish giants, who were crowned champions for the 23rd time last month, have already spoken to Tavares’ agents about the move.

Gala will reportedly try to secure a loan deal this summer, but if Arsenal refuse, they are prepared to make a permanent bid to lure him away from the Emirates.

Galatasaray target Nuno Tavares – Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Nuno Tavares is a player with huge potential.

The 23-year-old Portuguese defender is absolutely rapid, is an excellent crosser of the ball, and as he showed at the start of his Marseille career, he can chip in with goals from time to time as well.

However, he is really, really poor defensively, and for some reason, his form decides to dip in the second half of the campaign. That makes him an unreliable option for Arsenal next season, and it is looking very likely that he will be sold.

It will be interesting to see how much Edu will demand to let him go in the coming weeks.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images