Report: Thomas Partey now pushing to start for Arsenal v Everton











Arsenal are in Premier League action on Wednesday night as they host Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s a huge game for the Gunners, who are playing their game in hand.

Victory for Arsenal would see them restore a five-point gap between them and Manchester City.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s charges will be hoping to get one over on the team that shocked them just under a month ago.

The Toffees ran out 1-0 winners over Arsenal at Goodison Park, causing the Gunners to wobble in the title race.

Indeed, Arsenal briefly slipped below City last month, but are now two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side.

One decision Mikel Arteta will have to make is in midfield.

Thomas Partey was briefly on the sidelines, with Jorginho deputising admirably.

However, the Ghana international came off the bench against Leicester last time out.

Despite this, Arteta said at his pre-match press conference that he wouldn’t be rushing Partey back.

“He hasn’t trained much,” said the Gunners boss. “He had a session and he will train today (Tuesday).

“It is what it is. He was out for a few weeks and he needs to get back into the rhythm.”

Now, the Evening Standard has just claimed that Partey is in fact pushing to start against the Toffees.

He is hoping to get more minutes going forward, added the report.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Huge boost

Although Jorginho has done so well in Partey’s absence, the latter’s return tonight would be a huge boost.

Partey has been crucial for Arsenal this season, putting in plenty of dominant displays in the middle of the park.

With it being such an important game, could Arteta opt to risk the £200,000-a-week star (Spotrac) from the off?

It could well happen, based on this report, but obviously we’ll find out for certain an hour before kickoff.