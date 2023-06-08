Alexis Mac Allister is now a Liverpool player, but there was very nearly one final twist in the tale before this signing was finalised.

Indeed, according to The Times, Chelsea made one final late move for Mac Allister before his move to Anfield was finalised.

With the Argentine having a release clause in his contract, Chelsea did have an easy route to getting this deal done, but luckily, it looks as though Liverpool did enough to convince the player that a move to Anfield rather than Stamford Bridge was in his best interests.

Chelsea have been absolute menaces in the transfer market ever since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

They hijacked Arsenal’s move for Mykhaylo Mudryk in the January transfer window, while they also gazumped Manchester City in a move for Marc Cucurella last summer.

Chelsea’s spending may have to slow down this summer due to FFP, but it looks as though the Blues are acting as opportunistically as ever and they tried to hijack the Mac Allister deal at the eleventh hour.

A move to Chelsea would have been very tempting for Mac Allister. He played brilliantly alongside Enzo Fernandez at the World Cup with Argentina, while the idea of working under his fellow countryman, Mauricio Pochettino, may also have appealed.

However, Liverpool did enough to get this deal over the line, and Mac Allister has been unveiled as the club’s newest signing.

Chelsea didn’t manage to hijack this deal, but don’t be shocked if this isn’t the last time we see the Blues trying to scupper one of their rivals’ transfer plans at the last minute.

Chelsea remain a very active team in the transfer window.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images