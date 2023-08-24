Gabriel Magalhaes’ season isn’t going to plan so far.

The Arsenal defender started every single league game last season, but he’s started both of the Gunners’ matches so far on the bench.

Gabriel’s absence from the starting XI has led to speculation around his future, and now, The Mail report that there is a small chance he could leave Arsenal this summer.

This is a rather surprising turn of events.

Gabriel was one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet last season, but now, all of a sudden, he could be leaving? We find that hard to believe for a number of reasons.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Let’s be real, left-sided centre-backs are like absolute gold dust in this transfer market right now, and Gabriel is one of the best around.

Perhaps we could’ve seen this being a possibility if Jurrien Timber wasn’t injured, but now, it’s hard to envisage this departure going ahead.

It wasn’t long ago that Fabrizio Romano was claiming that Gabriel is seen as ‘untouchable’ at Arsenal, and we can’t imagine that their stance has changed so drastically over the past few weeks.

Gabriel is a fantastic player and he is absolutely vital to the way Arsenal play, and with the Gunners looking to build on what they did last season, it’s hard to see the north London club taking this sort of backwards step after such a brilliant summer of building.

As the old saying goes, attack wins games, but defense wins championships, and selling one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League just a week before the transfer window closes would surely be a huge dent in Arsenal’s title chances.

The Gunners will be wanting to kick on this season, and their best bet is to keep Gabriel in the side.

There’s a small chance that Gabriel leaves, but they should be keeping him around if they can.