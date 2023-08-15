A report has revealed why Leeds United included so many relegation release clauses in their players’ contracts when signing for the club.

The Athletic shared a report that Leeds had to include such a clause as a makeweight for the automatic wage reductions they sought.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Leeds wanted players they had recruited in the Premier League to accept automatic wage reductions as high as 60 per cent if the side were relegated.

Of course, the club could only convince the players to sign such a deal if they could then move on fairly easily.

The club have already sanctioned the loan of six players who would all improve the side in the Championship – and it’s now becoming clear why.

Jack Harrison, Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca have all left Elland Road on a temporary basis.

And whilst Leeds fans may be pleased to hear that the club have been planning for sustainability, they won’t be happy to see so many stars leaving.

One would think the plan would be to then once again include these stars should the club immediately return to the Premier League.

However, if a return isn’t immediate after their relegation, Leeds may then be left sorting permanent departures from these contracts.

Leeds inserted relegation release clauses into contracts as a makeweight for automatic wage reductions

Leeds’ strategy seems both risky and sensible at the same time.

Sensible because they won’t end up with a huge wage bill, risky because they are powerless to keep their best players.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Results in the Championship haven’t started too well with an opening draw and defeat to start the season under Daniel Farke.

And with a couple of injuries already, the squad is now looking slightly weak.

Fans will be credibly worried that the club won’t return from relegation this season and Leeds will be left with several messy contracts to sort.

The strategy doesn’t necessarily seem a bad one, but it does leave Leeds in a precarious situation if a Premier League return doesn’t come soon.