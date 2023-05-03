Report: The question Julian Nagelsmann has now been asking Tottenham's board in private meetings











Julian Nagelsmann has been locked in talks with Tottenham for what feels like forever, and as we draw towards the end of the season, these discussions are hotting up.

Indeed, the German is now delving into the finer details of what his job would look like if he were to become the Tottenham manager, and according to 90Min, There’s one question he keeps asking.

The former Bayern Munich boss has been asking Tottenham’s board about the hierarchal structure in private meetings, and Daniel Levy hasn’t been able to provide a clear answer.

There are no two ways about it, Tottenham are a bit of a mess behind the scenes at the moment. Aside from the fact they don’t have a manager, they also don’t have a Sporting Director, while Scott Munn will be thrown in at the deep end when he starts his new role in the summer.

Nagelsmann is tentative about taking this job on until there is some clarity behind the scenes, and we can understand why.

Indeed, imagine if you were signing up to a job where you didn’t know who your boss would be and then you had to work alongside someone who you completely clash with, it would be a nightmare.

Nagelsmann, unlike some other candidates, doesn’t have to rush into a new job. He’s still on the Bayern Munich payroll for the foreseeable future, and if the position at Tottenham doesn’t absolutely suit him, he can wait until something more suitable crops up.

Tottenham need to get their ducks in a row if they’re going to convince Nagelsmann to join. He’s clearly a man who wants to join a club with a plan and a structure, but sadly, Spurs don’t have either of those things right now.

