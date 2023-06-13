Ilkay Gundogan has just become the second captain in Premier League history to lift a treble, but, yet, his future is still uncertain.

Indeed, the German’s contract expires in less than three weeks’ time, and while Manchester City are trying to tie him down to new terms, he could be on his way out of the club.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

According to The Mail, Gundogan has a number of offers on the table from a number of different clubs, including Arsenal.

Now, Arsenal fans shouldn’t need us to tell them just how good of a signing this could be.

A true winner who has an abundance of quality, Gundogan could be the perfect upgrade on Granit Xhaka when he eventually leaves to return to Germany,

Described as ‘the most underrated player in the league’ by Gary Neville, Gundogan is a footballer who can go under the radar at times, but when it comes to the business end of a season, he’s always the difference maker.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal certainly need a player like that. With all due respect to the Gunners, they crumbled at the end of last season and that cost them the chance to truly challenge for a title.

We’ve already seen the effect signing these proven winners from Man City can have on this Arsenal team. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have been transformative signings for Arsenal, and Gundogan could yet be the best of the bunch.

Of course, with the likes of Barcelona sniffing around, convincing Gundogan to come to the Emirates won’t be easy, but given that he already has a relationship with Mikel Arteta, Jesus and Zinchenko, don’t be too shocked if the north London club do manage to muscle their way to the front of this transfer battle.