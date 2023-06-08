Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have both been linked with a move to appoint Monchi as their sporting director this summer, and Unai Emery’s side are apparently leading the race.

Spurs finally ended their search for a manager by appointing Ange Postecoglou this week, over two months after they parted ways with Antonio Conte.

The focus now is on a new sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici, and Monchi is reportedly a target. Marca, however, have some bad news for Tottenham fans.

Sporting director Monchi could join Aston Villa instead of Tottenham

After losing his appeal to overturn his ban in April, Fabio Paratici decided to resign from his role at Tottenham Hotspur.

That was a big blow for Spurs, who have spent over a month without a sporting director and nobody knows how much that has affected their transfer plans for this summer.

A number of names have been linked with the vacant role at Tottenham since, including Monchi, who has been one of the best in the business for over two decades.

The report claims that Tottenham have been thinking about appointing Monchi now, but fellow Premier League side Aston Villa seem more likely to get him.

After missing out on Mateu Alemany, the Villans are keen to bring in a new sporting director as soon as possible, and the report claims that Monchi could be the one thanks to his relationship with Unai Emery.

The 54-year-old also reportedly prefers a move to Villa Park to reunite with the manager with whom he won three Europa League titles in as many years at Sevilla.

The Lionel Messi of recruitment

As we told you earlier, Monchi is among the best sporting directors in world football, so much so that he has been branded as the ‘Messi of recruitment’ (The Times).

The Spaniard, whose real name is Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, had a hugely successful 17-year spell at Sevilla from 2000 to 2017. He then spent two years at Roma before returning to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in 2019.

Monchi is responsible for the signings of some huge names in Spanish football. He bought the likes of Dani Alves, Ivan Rakitic, Freddie Kanoute, Carlos Bacca and Ever Banega to Sevilla, who were all huge success stories.

Now, with the fantastic project Aston Villa are building with Emery, Monchi could take them to new heights if they can appoint him this summer.

