Leeds United drew their opening game of the season 2-2 against Cardiff City and if that performance showed anything it’s that their defence needs a lot of work.

Indeed, the Bluebirds barely created any chances, but when they did attack, they went through the Leeds backline like a hot knife through butter.

Leeds’ defence was all at sea at the weekend, and to make matters worse, the one defender they thought they could rely on – Liam Cooper, went down injured.

Luckily, it appears as though help may be on the way on that front.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, Leeds are closing in on the signing of Joe Rodon from Tottenham on loan.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Now this is a very interesting signing to say the least.

Described as ‘the complete player’ by his national team manager Rob Page, Rodon is a centre-back with bags of ability.

He showed at Swansea just how good he can be, and while his £20m move to Tottenham hasn’t quite worked out, it’s tough to begrudge any player for struggling at a top six Premier League club.

The fact that Rodon was even signed by Spurs in the first-place for such a fee shows the level of ability this young man possesses, and while he didn’t quite make it at Tottenham, he’s more than good enough to lead a Championship defence to promotion.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Leeds certainly need defensive reinforcements, and, in all honesty, this could be a bit of a coup.

This will be a loan move initially, but who knows? Perhaps if Rodon shines in west Yorkshire and helps Leeds back to the Premier League he will be a long-term centre-back solution at Elland Road as it looks as though there may be no way back for him at Tottenham now.