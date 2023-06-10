Report: The 49ers have toyed with the idea of hiring 67-year-old as Leeds’ new manager

The 49ers are now the new owners of Leeds United, and they have one huge call to make right away, who is going to be their new head coach?

Leeds are currently without a manager after parting ways with Sam Allardyce at the end of the season, and now that they’re finally under new ownership, their search for a new gaffer can step up.

According to The Athletic, the 49ers already have some names in mind, and, interestingly, they had some thoughts about bringing Marcelo Bielsa back to the club.

Indeed, the 49ers toyed with the idea of Bielsa returning, but now that the Argentine has taken the Uruguay job, that looks to be off the table.

Bielsa returning to Leeds would have been the quickest and easiest PR win the 49ers could’ve had.

Indeed, Bielsa is still universally loved at Leeds, and if he were to be re-appointed there would be parties in the streets of West Yorkshire.

Sadly, this one isn’t going to happen, but the fact that the 49ers have considered it may suggest that they’re keen to bring this club back to what they once were, an exciting, attacking and enjoyable team to watch.

Of course, finding another manager who can hold a torch to Bielsa is no easy feat. The Argentine has been hailed as one of the best coaches in the world by Pep Guardiola in the past, but it looks as though an exciting appointment could be on the horizon for Leeds.

Where the 49ers go next remains to be seen, but don’t be shocked if they do end up hiring a Bielsa disciple or a manager who tries to implement that same brand of exciting football.

