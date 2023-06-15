Alexis Sanchez has reportedly called Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and asked if he would bring him back to the Emirates in this summer’s transfer window.

The Chilean joined Arsenal all the way back in 2014 and became a superstar at the Emirates. He was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time there, but he upset Gunners fans by forcing a move to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United in January 2018.

Sanchez hasn’t quite been the player he once was since that happened, but a report from Chile now claims that he’s dreaming of a return to Arsenal to find his feet again.

Alexis Sanchez wants Mikel Arteta to re-sign him at Arsenal

Arsenal old-boy Alexis Sanchez, now 34, plays his football in France at Marseille.

The Chilean, branded as a ‘superstar‘ by Ligue 1’s official website, just finished a stunning season there, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists in all competitions. He will soon enter the final year of his contract now, and he is reportedly considering his options.

Staying at Marseille is the easy decision after the season he just had, but Chilean newspaper LaTercera claim that the 34-year-old is dreaming of a return to Arsenal.

The report claims that Sanchez and his team personally contacted Mikel Arteta to discuss the possibility of Arsenal re-signing him as they look to mount another title challenge next season.

Arteta reportedly admires Sanchez having played with him in the past, but the Arsenal boss made it clear to him that a return to the Emirates will not happen this summer.

That door, the report claims, has been slammed shut for Sanchez.

TBR View:

Arteta has absolutely done the right thing here.

Alexis Sanchez is an incredible player and on his day, he’s capable of winning games on his own – Arsenal fans saw that first-hand when he played under Arsene Wenger. But, he’s too old now and after how he left the club, nobody will welcome him back with open arms.

Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left-wing, while Emile Smith Rowe can also play there. That’s more than enough cover and there’s absolutely no need for Sanchez.

It will be interesting to see where Sanchez will end up next if leaves Marseille.