Report: 'Super' player is set to be sold this summer and Liverpool are confident of signing him











The Times have reported that Chelsea’s Mason Mount is likely to be sold by the club this amid, sparking interest from several clubs including Liverpool, who are now reportedly confident of signing the player.

The so-called ‘super‘ player has been a key player for Chelsea since breaking into the first team in the 2019/20 season under former manager Frank Lampard. However, it appears that the 24-year-old midfielder’s future at the club is now in doubt.

Mount’s contract situation is yet to be resolved and with Chelsea buying half of the young midfielders in Europe, Mount could be sold this summer as he falls further and further down the pecking order.

Liverpool certainly need to rebuild their midfield this summer, with several of their current midfielders not performing up to expectations this season. The likes of Thiago and Jordan Henderson have struggled with injuries and form, leaving Liverpool lacking creativity and guile in the middle of the park.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Mount would certainly add these qualities to Liverpool’s midfield, and his ability to play in a number of different positions would also make him a valuable addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Mount certainly suits the Reds’ style of play. He’s an energetic player with a non-stop engine.

However, even with his contract expiring, Chelsea are likely to demand a significant fee for the England international, with Mount being one of the most highly-rated young players in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to pay the asking price, but their reported confidence in signing the player suggests that they may be prepared to do what it takes to get this deal over the line.

For Chelsea, the decision to sell Mount would be a difficult one, the midfielder has been at the club since the age of six, and while he can be a scapegoat at times, fans still have a lot of affection for the player.

However, with Todd Boehly overseeing perhaps the biggest overhaul we’ve ever seen in the Premier League, it’s not impossible to believe that Mount could be a sacrificial lamb at Stamford Bridge.

As for Liverpool, Mount certainly has what it takes to be one of the first pieces of their midfield puzzle.

