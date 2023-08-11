Liverpool and Chelsea have been the greatest of rivals over the past two decades.

They’ve had countless battles on the pitch in both the Premier League and the Champions League, but perhaps their biggest battles have been in the transfer market.

Indeed, the Reds and the Blues have gone head to head over a number of players over the past few years from Fernando Torres to Timo Werner to Alexis Mac Allister.

Now, they’re locked in a battle over both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, and it really feels as though one player will head to Liverpool and the other to Chelsea.

With Liverpool offering an eye-watering £110m for Caicedo on Friday morning, the Reds have seemingly moved ahead of Chelsea in that race, and according to Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea are now the club that are more likely to sign Lavia.

Chelsea may be missing out on Moises Caicedo to Liverpool, but Lavia isn’t a bad consolation prize at all.

The ‘strong’ midfielder is another quality option in that area.

The Belgian, much like Caicedo, is one of the most promising midfield players in England, and he would be a befitting alternative to the Brighton man.

There’s a reason Liverpool were so keen on Lavia before making their move for Caicedo, and Chelsea shouldn’t feel too disheartened if this transfer saga plays out in this way.

Both teams will be getting exciting young midfielders through the door, and while Caicedo may have the better pedigree, Lavia, at the age of just 19, may actually have the higher ceiling in due course.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on, and it may not be long before we see both Chelsea and Liverpool unveiling new midfield players.