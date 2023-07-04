Report: Steven Gerrard eyeing up reunion with ‘unbelievable’ £30k-a-week Rangers star

The latest reports are suggesting that Rangers star James Tavernier is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with his former manager Steve Gerrard wanting to sign him.

According to 90min, new Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is wanting to strengthen his squad. He is eyeing up a reunion with Tavernier and he wants to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

The report suggests that other clubs in Saudi Arabia are also interested in signing Tavernier. The player apparently could be offered the chance to reunite with his former Rangers boss. Gerrard wants to add some high-profile European experience to his squad.

The 31 year-old has a contract with the Scottish Premiership club until 2026, so Rangers are in full control of the possible transfer.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard wants a reunion with James Tavernier

This is big news for all those associated with Rangers. Tavernier is the captain of the Scottish Premiership club and is also their penalty taker. He has been a key player for eight years and is no doubt a club hero who is adored by the loyal Rangers fan base.

Tavernier is definitely still good enough to succeed at Rangers. The issue is the fact that Saudi Arabia have a lot of money and they are not scared to overpay for new signings.

This, plus a new and most-likely bigger wage could tempt the Englishman to reunite with his former manager. No doubt Rangers fans will not be happy with Gerrard for attempting to sign their captain.

Photo by Mark Runnacles – UEFA/Getty Images

At Rangers, Tavernier is the key player and also will be competing with the club for Europe as well as trophies. With him 31, he does not have too long before the end of his career.

The defender, who was called “unbelievable” by BBC pundit Leanne Crichton on Sportsound (5/5/22, 20:22), is apparently on £30k-a-week at Rangers.

It is no doubt a big decision to make but it is currently out of his hands. Rangers will probably hope that an astronomical offer comes in for Tavernier. With him being so key, that is likely the only way that they will allow him to be sold this summer.