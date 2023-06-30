Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus this summer, but the defender’s price tag has reportedly scared Spurs.

The Ange Postecoglou era has begun brilliantly. Following the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski, Spurs have brought in Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, who are both fantastic additions.

The focus now is on central defence, and Juventus star Bremer has been linked with a move to Tottenham. Corriere dello Sport (June 28, 2023, page 4) share the latest.

Juventus’ asking price for Gleison Bremer has scared Tottenham

Gleison Bremer has been linked with a move to Tottenham for over a year now.

The Brazilian, branded as a ‘player of great quality’ by his country’s manager Tite (Goal and Football Italia), was absolutely fantastic for Torino, and that earned him a big move to the other side of Turin.

Now, just a year after joining Juventus, even though the Old Lady remain adamant that he’s not for sale, there is a chance Bremer could leave.

The report claims Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in his services.

It has been revealed that Juventus ‘could reflect on an offer of €50 million (£43m) or more’, which is arguably a fair price for a 26-year-old Brazil international who still has four years left on his contract.

However, it has been claimed that the price mentioned above ‘seems to scare’ Tottenham, who just secured a £40 million deal (Sky Sports) to sign Maddison. The Englishman, unlike Bremer, had just been relegated and was about to enter the final year of his contract.

TBR View:

Bremer is a fantastic defender.

The Brazilian can play in a back three and a back four, and his performances in the Serie A over the last few years, especially for Torino when he was there, were incredible.

Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign Bremer for a long time, and there is a chance they could get him now.

However, with the price tag as high as £43 million, it does seem unlikely at this stage.