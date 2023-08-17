Report: Spurs one of only two teams to have made meaningful move to sign ‘wonderful’ £50m PL star this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are one of only two sides who have, so far, made a meaningful effort to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest this summer.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that Brentford are the other team to have made a serious move for the Wales international.

Photo by Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brennan Johnson has a host of clubs chasing his signature before the transfer deadline. The Athletic reports that West Ham, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid want the 22-year-old, who scored eight goals for Steve Cooper’s side last season.

Tottenham one of only two teams to make meaningful move to sign Johnson

It is Brentford who have made a couple of significant offers for the youngster. Their latest bid, with add-ons, would have potentially reached up to £40 million.

Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images

Forest want around £50 million for the forward. The Athletic reports that Tottenham have joined the Bees in being the only sides to make a meaningful move for the youngster so far.

It is not yet clear whether Tottenham would be prepared to meet Forest’s demands for Johnson. Tottenham have received a huge fee for Harry Kane. But they have also brought in a number of signings, spending significant amounts on the likes of James Maddison or Micky van de Ven.

So it is not entirely clear how much Ange Postecoglou still has to spend. And the Spurs hierarchy may perhaps feel that Johnson has a little more to prove before he commands a £50 million fee.

There is no question that Johnson is incredibly talented. His international boss Rob Page labelled him a ‘wonderful‘ prospect previously.

But Tottenham have a few areas to probably address ideally before the deadline passes. So if they are going to make a big move for anyone, they will need to be absolutely convinced that they would be a brilliant signing.