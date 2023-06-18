Tottenham Hotspur could now make a late move for Nicolas Jackson as Mauricio Pochettino pushes for Chelsea to trigger the forward’s release clause.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (18/6; page 62), which notes that Ange Postecoglou’s men could look to snatch the Villarreal star from the Blues’ grasp.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Nicolas Jackson is attracting a lot of attention after a brilliant end to this past season in La Liga. The 21-year-old scored nine goals in the final eight games.

Tottenham could make last-ditch move for Nicolas Jackson

He is reportedly available this summer for £34 million due to a release clause. And The Sun on Sunday (18/6; page 62) notes that Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to pay that figure. The Evening Standard have even suggested that they hope to complete a deal next week.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

However, Pochettino could face some late competition, with Tottenham also now weighing up making a move.

Postecoglou wants more options in attack ahead of his first season. And it seems that Jackson is on his radar.

The difficulty for Spurs is that any striker coming in is facing a battle with Harry Kane for game-time. But Chelsea do not have European football either next year – so that makes their task slightly easier.

Jackson would be an exciting addition. By modern standards, he is not going to cost the earth. And he has been labelled ‘extraordinary‘ by boss Quique Setien.

There is an element of risk. He missed out on a £22.5 million move to Bournemouth in January over a failed medical. And clubs will be wary of reading too much into his overall record this past season due to his purple patch at the end of the year.

But Tottenham may feel that the price makes a move a gamble worth taking – particularly if it ends up annoying Chelsea.