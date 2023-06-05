Report: Spurs now aware 'incredible' £80m defender's expected to be surplus to requirements with PL rival











Tottenham Hotspur appear to be monitoring the situation of Harry Maguire, with Spurs aware that the centre-back is expected to be surplus to requirements at Manchester United.

That is according to a report from The Times, which suggests that Ange Postecoglou has been told to spend within his means as he closes in on becoming the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It is an exciting moment for Spurs. And Tottenham fans will be hoping that it is the opening move in what proves to be a very busy summer in the transfer market.

Tottenham aware Maguire is likely to be surplus to requirements

The Times names a number of players on the club’s radar, including David Raya, James Maddison and James Ward-Prowse. But there is another notable name on the wishlist it seems.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

According to The Times, Tottenham are aware that Harry Maguire is likely to be available this summer. That would certainly suggest that Spurs are interested in the Manchester United captain.

It has been a frustrating campaign for the 30-year-old, who fell down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. So it is not a surprise that he could be on the move.

The problem is that Manchester United spent £80 million on Maguire, making him the most expensive defender in the world at the time. So much will depend on how much United want.

Unfortunately, Maguire has been heavily ridiculed during his time at Old Trafford. But he was outstanding for Leicester. And he has been ‘incredible‘ at times for England.

If a manager can sign Maguire and get the best out of him again, he could be an inspired signing. However, it would clearly be a massive risk.

And if Tottenham do make a move, they will surely have to be prepared for a backlash from their fans until Maguire proves himself.