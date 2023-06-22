We’re still not really sure what the Ange Postecoglou era will look like at Tottenham.

The Australian has been the Spurs boss for a few weeks now, but there have been no new names added to the squad, and we’re really in the dark about how this team will look under the former Celtic boss.

Those within the club are rather excited about the Postecoglou era and according to The Athletic, insiders at Spurs think that Dejan Kulusevski will be a star next season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Indeed, people who know Ange Postecoglou very well think that Kulusevski could be just the player to thrive under the new manager.

Charlie Eccleshare also echoed that sentiment on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel before his Athletic article was published.

“Speaking to people who know Postecoglou well, they think he could thrive under him. Those wingers are so important under Postecoglou. They have to constantly take their man on, and then when the other winger is on the ball they get into the box,” Ecclershare said.

For anyone who doesn’t know much about Postecoglou’s style, Eccleshare does a great job of summing it up there.

Fast, direct wingers who want to get the ball into the box and cause problems are key to the Australian’s system, and Kulusevski could wreak havoc when playing that style.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

A great creator, a fantastic dribbler and a decent enough finisher, Kulusevski could really find a new level under the new manager.

Of course, at the moment it’s all if, but or maybe, but the early signs are good surrounding Postecoglou and Kulusevski.

Don’t be shocked if the £25m man is one of Spurs’ very best players once again next season.