Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Gleison Bremer at various times over the past few transfer windows.

Now, with Spurs reportedly looking to bolster their back line, speculation is doing the rounds once again.

A fresh report from Tuttosport has claimed that Tottenham are now among the frontrunners to sign Bremer.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Italian outlet, via Sport Witness, claims Spurs are ‘in the front row’ to sign the Juventus and Brazil ace.

Tottenham apparently have strong contacts over the potential signing, and also they’re in need of reinforcements.

The Spurs futures of Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet are uncertain, so they’ll need to replace them if they go.

As per the report, Tottenham’s hierarchy is willing to give Ange Postecoglou a ‘quality replacement’.

They would apparently go after a ‘young, but ready’ centre-back, and Bremer fits the bill for Spurs.

The 26-year-old is reportedly on the list along with Marc Guehi, Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

Juve aren’t actively trying to sell Bremer, but are ‘waiting for the right offer’ to consider parting company with him.

Our view

It’s no surprise that Spurs are reportedly still trying to sign Bremer. After all, he’s a world-class defender in his prime.

In 2022, he was the Serie A Defender of the Year, and last term, he made it into their Team of the Season.

As well as being a great defender, Bremer is known for contributing with the odd goal too.

The Brazil international weighed in with five goals in all competitions last term, four of which came in Serie A.

Torino boss Ivan Juric told DAZN – via Calciomercato – in 2021: “He always wants to score, he’s goal-obsessed.

“Indeed, he was angry for having missed shots (against Udinese in November).”

Photo by Chris Ricco – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

In addition, Bremer is part of the same agency – CAA Base – as Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Pedro Porro.

The contacts are there, the need for him is there, and there don’t seem to be any major stumbling blocks.

As a transfer rumour, this one seems to have legs.