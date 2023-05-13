Report: Spurs eyeing 'world-class' director who made nearly £250m profit from selling 4 homegrown talents











Most of the media coverage of Tottenham Hotspur currently centres around their managerial search.

On Friday, Spurs once again featured prominently in the press for pulling the plug on a move for Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Tottenham are also in pursuit of a new sporting director, in wake of Fabio Paratici’s departure.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Daniel Levy has already appointed Scott Munn to assume the position as chief football officer.

However, the Spurs chairman also wants a new sporting director in place ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs have identified Roma chief Tiago Pinto as a potential replacement for Paratici.

Who is Tottenham target Tiago Pinto?

Pinto is currently general manager at Roma, where he works closely alongside former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

As per The Mirror, the 37-year-old hails from the town of Peso da Regua in northern Portugal.

Pinto spent the majority of his early career across management consulting and education.

He was a member of Benfica’s General Assembly and rose through the boardroom ranks.

Pinto was offered the chance to lead its business operations across multiple sports in 2012.

Five years later, he earned a promotion, becoming director of football at the Primeira Liga giants.

Pinto reportedly favours the process of nurturing academy players into becoming star names.

During Pinto’s time at the club, Benfica produced several world-class players, bought well, and sold for huge profits.

Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

The Mirror reported how, under his watch, Benfica made nearly £250million from the sales of Joao Felix, Ruben Dias, Ederson and Nelson Semedo.

They also made big profits from the sales of the likes of Luka Jovic, Raul Jimenez, and Darwin Nunez.

Pinto joined Roma in November 2020 and began the role of general manager in January 2021.

Roma’s chairman Dan Friedkin has described the reported Tottenham target as “a world-class talent”.

All in all, Pinto seems like a great shout for Spurs.