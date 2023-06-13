Tottenham Hotspur are likely to make several additions to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Spurs endured a difficult season last time round, and with a new manager at the helm, he’ll be eager to strengthen.

One name doing the rounds in terms of Tottenham transfer speculation is Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Links between Spurs and the Morocco international actually go back a number of years and have resurfaced.

Mundo Deportivo has now published an article regarding interest in Amrabat’s signature, and it includes Tottenham.

It also provides an update in terms of how much the likes of Spurs could potentially have to pay for the Moroccan.

For context, Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing Amrabat, alongside Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham.

As per the report – via Sport Witness – Atletico’s dreams of signing the 26-year-old will be ‘difficult’ to materialise.

This is due to the aforementioned reported interest from Spurs and the other suitors.

Apparently, Tottenham and the German champions are the ‘latest to join’ the race to sign Amrabat.

In addition, the report claims Fiorentina are starting the bidding with a €20million (£17million) ‘base price’.

It is believed that this would push Atletico down the pecking order, as they ‘cannot compete’ with Spurs and Bayern.

However, there is some bad news for Tottenham on this front.

Amrabat apparently favours a move to Spain, and Barca are said to be front runners for his signature.

‘World-class’

Amrabat would be a decent shout for Tottenham. He is in his prime, and has proven himself for club and country.

He helped Fiorentina reach the Europa Conference League final, and in December, he steered Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals.

Indeed, Football Transfers described him as the “World Cup’s best midfielder”, and there was certainly a good case for it.

‘Amrabat has been arguably the best central midfielder at the 2022 World Cup,’ they wrote.

‘And the key player for a Morocco team that have stunned everyone in reaching the semi-finals.

‘He produced world-class displays in the victories over Belgium in the groups, Spain in the last-16 and Portugal in the quarter-final.

‘His partnership with another breakout star in Azzedine Ounahi has been mightily impressive.’

A base value of less than £20million is quite modest, so Spurs may as well give it a go.