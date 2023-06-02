Report: Spurs could now sign 6ft 4in ace likened to Virgil van Dijk for just £16m











Tottenham Hotspur could certainly do with bolstering their defensive ranks this summer.

Spurs have struggled this season and defence has been a particularly weak area for the Lilywhites.

Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet have all struggled and Tottenham could certainly upgrade.

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero has struggled for fitness this season, and discipline-wise, he could certainly do better.

According to BILD, Spurs could now bring in an experienced defender from the Bundesliga for less than £16million.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The German outlet – via Sport Witness – claims Jonathan Tah is on the Tottenham radar as he ‘fits their profile’.

Apparently, the 27-year-old is ‘pushing for a change’ after eight years at Bayer Leverkusen.

In that time, Tah has clocked up an impressive 305 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

The 16-cap Germany international is reportedly eager on a move to the Premier League too.

Better still for Tottenham, Tah’s release clause is worth a mere €18million (£15.5million) – but there is a caveat.

The clause ‘must be triggered by the beginning of July’, otherwise his price becomes freely negotiable.

Tah’s contract runs until 2025, so Leverkusen wouldn’t be especially desperate to sell up this summer in that case.

Our view

Tah is just the kind of player Tottenham could do with this summer.

At 27, he is very much in his prime, and he has considerable experience at the highest level.

Tah is also a very talented player, and his height and physicality would stand him in good stead in the Premier League.

Indeed, there have been comparisons to Virgil van Dijk and Dayot Upamecano, two of the best defenders around.

Picking up a player like Tah for less than £20million is a no-brainer. However, Spurs must get a move on.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Until Tottenham have a new director of football and manager in place, there probably won’t be much movement on the transfer front.