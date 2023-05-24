Report: Spurs could now move for 36-year-old keen to stay in the PL; Pochettino said he's 'one of the best'











Tottenham Hotspur could consider a move for Keylor Navas with the goalkeeper keen to remain in the Premier League next season.

That is according to a report from Foot Mercato, which suggests that the Costa Rican has made staying in England his priority after his loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Keylor Navas played an important role in Steve Cooper’s side remaining in the Premier League. He kept a clean sheet on his debut in the win over Leeds, producing a number of outstanding saves. And he managed another in the victory over Arsenal which dashed the Gunners’ hopes of winning the title at the weekend.

Tottenham linked with potential Keylor Navas move

It seems that he is unlikely to remain at Forest beyond his loan spell however. However, Foot Mercato reports that Navas wants to stay in the Premier League next year.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The report notes that Tottenham are one of the teams likely to consider a move for a new number one this summer. And it is suggested that those sides on the lookout for a new first-choice could consider Navas.

It is noted that Paris Saint-Germain would let Navas leave for a nominal fee. So it would not be a surprise if a number of teams did make proposals over the coming months.

Some Tottenham fans will probably hope that their club steers clear. The reason that they are looking for a new number one is that 36-year-old Hugo Lloris has been poor for some time.

Navas is actually 11 days older than Lloris. So signing him would not address the situation for too long.

Having said that, Navas is arguably one of the most underrated goalkeepers of his generation. Mauricio Pochettino said it was an honour to work with him in the French capital.

So if Spurs cannot land one of their top targets in the summer, perhaps he would be a decent option as a short-term fix.