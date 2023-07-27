Report: ‘Special’ player is becoming more and more vocal at Liverpool, he wants to be captain

For the first time in eight years, Liverpool need a new captain.

Jordan Henderson has left the club, and now, the Reds need to appoint a replacement.

There are huge shoes to fill at Anfield, and just like when Steven Gerrard left the club in 2015, Liverpool need to make sure they appoint the right skipper next.

Luckily, the Reds have a number of readymade options in their squad.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk is already one of the best leaders in the Premier League, Andy Robertson is incredibly respected, and Mo Salah may well be the best attacker to ever play for the club.

However, according to The Athletic, there is one younger player who has his eye on the armband – Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 24-year-old has apparently long had his eye on the role of being Liverpool captain, and according to The Athletic, he’s becoming more and more vocal in the dressing room now.

In all honesty, appointing the ‘special‘ defender as skipper wouldn’t be a bad call.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The full-back looks set to spend his entire career at Anfield, he’s a local lad, he gets the club, and just like Henderson and Gerrard before him, he’d have time to carve out an incredible Anfield legacy as captain.

Yes, the likes of Van Dijk and Salah have claims to stake, but we’re moving into a new era now, and we’re not too far of thinking Van Dijk and Salah are phased out and replaced as they enter their mid-30s.

Alexander-Arnold could lead this new generation to glory as he enters his mid-20s, and he’s also a shining beacon of what is possible for the young academy players as he’s gone from being a relative unknown to one of the best players in the world in no time at all.

Jurgen Klopp has a huge decision to make here in terms of who his captain will be, but, it sounds as though Alexander-Arnold could be a great option.