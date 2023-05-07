Report: Son Heung-min left angry with 23-year-old Spurs teammate during Crystal Palace win











Son Heung-min was left annoyed with Pedro Porro during Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Crystal Palace after the wide-man took on a shot himself rather than squaring the ball to the forward.

That is according to Football London, who lauded Pedro Porro after one of his best displays since his move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window.

Porro has had a mixed time since arriving in the winter. He has certainly shown what he can contribute in the final third. But it is probably fair to say that Spurs are yet to really get the best out of him.

Son unhappy with Pedro Porro during Tottenham win

He made another key impact on Saturday, setting up Harry Kane for the only goal. And with Emerson Royal in the side, it is probably fair to say that the 23-year-old has possibly never been better for the club.

But it seems that his decision-making did not always please his teammates. Football London noted one moment where Son Heung-min was left angry with the Spaniard for not playing the ball to him after Porro had cut back onto his left foot. The defender instead decided to have a strike on goal.

Tottenham’s players are probably going to have to get used to Porro trying his luck more often. Having Emerson in the side appeared to bring the best out of the youngster.

He is already making an impact in the final third. Only four players in Tottenham’s squad have found the back of the net more often in the Premier League this season – which probably says a lot more about the Spurs squad.

Meanwhile, he has also provided a couple of assists.

The signs are definitely incredibly promising for Porro – even if Son was not best pleased in that moment.