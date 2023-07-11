Some Aston Villa staff still think they’ve made a big mistake letting 25-year-old leave

Some at Aston Villa reportedly believe the club made a mistake in allowing Callum O’Hare to leave three years ago.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet sharing some insight into O’Hare’s departure back in 2020.

Villa are preparing for a return to European football under Unai Emery after a brilliant second half of the last campaign.

The Spaniard transformed them into one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League after taking over with Villa sitting just above the relegation zone.

Jacob Ramsey is just one Villa youngster who has thrived under the Spaniard, while Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey also seem destined for big things.

Yet, it seems that some people at Villa believe they made a big mistake in letting O’Hare leave the club.

Photo by Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Some at Villa regret losing O’Hare

O’Hare left Villa Park on a free transfer back in 2020 as he made the switch to Coventry City.

The Sky Blues narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season as they fell to a penalty shoutout defeat to Luton Town in the play-offs final.

O’Hare missed out on the final after picking up a serious knee injury back in December, but the midfielder netted three times in 11 appearances before being sidelined.

And The Daily Mail claims there are some at Villa who believe the club made a mistake in allowing the Englishman to leave on a free transfer.

It’s noted that if a different regime was in place at the time, his future may have been handled more ‘sensibly’.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Despite being on the sidelines for the majority of the last campaign, O’Hare has impressed during his spell at Coventry.

He’s netted eight times and provided 20 assists in the Championship, where he’s mainly been used as an attacking-midfielder.

While Villa may have regrets over losing O’Hare for free, it seems to have benefitted his career so far.

He’s managed to play regular first-team football after leaving and it seems unlikely he would have got the same opportunity at Villa Park.