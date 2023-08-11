Report shares whether Tottenham currently have any chance of keeping Harry Kane after late twists

As expected, Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur isn’t proving to be straightforward.

Unsurprisingly, Daniel Levy is messing about at the eleventh hour trying to change the terms of the deal with Bayern Munich, and this move isn’t 100 per cent agreed yet.

What does this mean? Is Harry Kane staying at Tottenham? Are Bayern going to pull the plug?

Well, according to The Independent, this move should still go ahead as planned.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Indeed, The Independent report that the transfer is not in any danger of collapsing at the moment, but there could now be a significant delay.

Bayern Munich had initially hoped to get this deal done before the weekend so that Kane had a chance of making his debut in the German Super Cup, but now it looks like that may not be possible.

Of course, that’s not the end of the world, but it is annoying as minutes in the legs are vital for any player looking to be themselves in at a new club.

Kane may not be able to make his Bayern debut this weekend, but it looks as though, ultimately, he will end up playing for the German giants next season one way or another.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham would have loved to have kept Kane as a one-club man and had him see out his playing career with his boyhood club, but sadly, Spurs can no longer offer the England captain what he wants, and it looks as though this longest of transfer sagas is now finally set to come to an end.

Kane will likely become a Bayern Munich player, maybe not today, but it looks as though it is just a matter of time before he makes this move.