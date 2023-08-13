Report shares whether Moises Caicedo will be at Chelsea to see them play Liverpool

Another day and another Moises Caicedo update as one of the longest running sagas of the summer looks set to finally conclude.

An absolutely manic week of reporting on Caicedo has seen this becomes the hottest story of the summer, and that’s with Harry Kane moving to Bayern Munich as well.

Liverpool have agreed a fee with Brighton of around £111m for Caicedo. However, the player doesn’t want the move and is instead pushing for Chelsea, who are now back in the mix.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

The Blues are apparently willing to go to £115m for Caicedo, albeit no deal has been agreed just yet.

And according to Sky Sports, that’s exactly where Chelsea are at with this one, as their report this morning put a dampener on any hopes Chelsea fans had of seeing him at The Bridge this afternoon.

Sky claims that while Chelsea are working to conclude the deal, it is now considered unlikely that Caicedo is at Stamford Bridge and shown off before the game with Liverpool.

While there’ll be plenty of talk about Caicedo down the pubs and cafes around Stamford Bridge today, come 4pm, most fans will just want the game to get underway.

Things have been a bit of a circus off the pitch in recent weeks and with a huge game against Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino will have a job on his hands in gettig his players focussed.

For Chelsea, this feels like a huge game really. They need to give their fans something to shout about and a win over Liverpool would be amazing.

Really, the Caicedo deal can wait another few hours.