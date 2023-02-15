Report shares whether Daniel Levy would stay at Tottenham if Jahm Najafi bought the club
Chairman Daniel Levy would still stay at Tottenham even if they were taken over by billionair Jahm Najafi.
That is according to a report by the Telegraph, who have reported on the reported interest in taking over the club.
They say that the reported bid of £3.1 million from Najafi and a consortium of businessmen would fall short of Levy’s valuation.
They report that Levy wants £3.5 billion for Spurs, at the very least, and turned down £2.9 million last year.
Levy would stay at Tottenham even if Najafi bought the club
Even if it was just in the short-term, Levy would want to stay in his position as chairman, in the event of any takeover.
You would expect that any new regime would want to move Levy out of the way eventually though, and do things their way.
Levy came under fire again during the January transfer window, where his haggling over Pedro Porro ensured the deal went down to deadline day.
Levy would demand a nine-figure asking price to sell Harry Kane to another Premier League club in the summer, as per another Telegraph report.
The report says that Kane could go overseas for less money, indicating Levy’s clear reluctance to strengthen a domestic rival.
But his position is hardly the strongest if Kane goes until the end of the season without signing a new contract, and he will have a decision to make.
You may also like…
- Fabio Paratici may have pulled off a masterstroke signing Pape Matar Sarr for Tottenham
- Harry Kane says 22-year-old Tottenham player has been really unlucky
- Tottenham transfer news: Ben Jacobs shares Piero Hincapie latest
- AC Milan vs Tottenham: Harry Kane praises ‘fantastic’ Pape Matar Sarr after San Siro display