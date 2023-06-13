Report shares when Celtic could name new manager by with 50-year-old now the frontrunner

Celtic could announce that Brendan Rodgers has returned as manager by the end of the week after the 50-year-old became the clear frontrunner to take over at Parkhead.

That is according to a report from The Times, which notes that Brendan Rodgers has held positive talks with the Hoops about a return to the Scottish Premiership champions.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Bhoys, of course, have been looking for Ange Postecoglou’s replacement after his departure for Tottenham. When Postecoglou’s exit was announced, few would have anticipated that Rodgers would be returning.

Rodgers could be confirmed as Celtic boss this week

But it seems that that may actually be the case.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

According to the report from The Times, Celtic could unveil Rodgers as their new manager by the end of the week. They have held positive talks with the Northern Irishman.

It is noted that Celtic also considered Enzo Maresca. But it appears that Rodgers is heading back to familiar surroundings.

As the report notes, there was some ill-feeling when Rodgers decided to leave Celtic for Leicester first time around. So it may not sit right with a lot of supporters that Rodgers is taking the job for a second time.

And there probably will be some concern that Rodgers may move again when the chance presents itself.

But it is certainly a statement of intent from Celtic after such a disappointing development concerning Postecoglou’s departure.

Rodgers enjoyed so much success during his first spell with the Hoops. And he did do well for the large majority of his time with Leicester City, nearly taking the Foxes in the Champions League and winning the FA Cup.

Celtic fans will be hoping that he can pick up where he left off with his return now looking to be imminent.