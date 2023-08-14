Report shares what sources close to Jurrien Timber are now saying about Arsenal star’s injury

Sources close to Jurrien Timber believe that the Arsenal defender has indeed suffered an ACL injury and faces months on the sidelines.

That is according to a report from De Telegraaf in the Netherlands, which notes that the 22-year-old is set to undergo further tests after coming off during the Gunners’ win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Jurrien Timber has suffered a devastating blow right at the start of his Arsenal career. The defender shone in the Community Shield win over Manchester City earlier this month.

Timber set to miss months for Arsenal

He kept his place at left-back against Forest. But unfortunately, he had to come off before the break after hurting himself while challenging Brennan Johnson.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Timber was booked for the tackle. But it seems that he has come off much worse. The Dutchman had to be replaced shortly after. And it appears that it may be some time before he features again.

According to De Telegraaf, sources close to Timber have suggested that he has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury. And he now faces months on the sidelines.

It is obviously a big blow for Timber and Arsenal. The early signs suggested that the former Ajax starlet was going to be an inspired signing for the Gunners.

He is known as a right-back and a centre-back. And yet, he proved to be a very decent option in that inverted left-back role that Oleksandr Zinchenko shone in last year.

Takehiro Tomiyasu did well after coming off the bench. And Zinchenko will obviously have a big role to play for Arsenal over the course of the season.

Hopefully, Timber is able to make a speedy recovery and gets back on track at some stage this season as he clearly has a very bright future ahead.