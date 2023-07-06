Report shares what sources close to Bayer Leverkusen have insisted about the actual fee paid for Granit Xhaka

Sources close to Bayer Leverkusen are insisting that the Bundesliga side have not paid as much as £21.5 million for Granit Xhaka after he completed his move from Arsenal.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which comes following the announcement that the Swiss has indeed returned to Germany after a turbulent time at the Emirates.

Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal has been on the cards for some time. It did appear that he may be saying goodbye to supporters as Mikel Arteta’s side brought the curtain down on last season.

Bayer Leverkusen may have signed Granit Xhaka for less than £21.5m

The Guardian previously reported that Leverkusen were closing in on a £13 million move for the 30-year-old. But more recently, the fee being talked about has seemingly been a lot higher.

In fact, The Athletic reports that Arsenal are set to receive £21.5 million for Xhaka. However, it seems that the fee may have been less than that.

According to The Athletic‘s sources in Leverkusen, it has been insisted that Xabi Alonso’s side have paid a lower amount with Xhaka signing a five-year contract.

Certainly, it appeared to be outstanding business from Edu to get more than £20 million for Xhaka. Obviously, he has been absolutely outstanding over the last couple of years.

However, Arsenal fans had reason to write off Xhaka on more than one occasion. And he may not have too much longer at his peak at the highest level.

Mikel Arteta will also have his sights set on recouping as much money as possible for the remaining weeks of the transfer window. So it is important that they do not sell players on the cheap – particularly when they have been as important as Xhaka.

Ultimately, it is not going to change the game if Arsenal do not receive quite as much as £21.5 million. But it would send out a statement to other clubs trying to sign the Gunners players this summer.