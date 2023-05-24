Report shares the Tottenham issue Arne Slot is confident he'd 'quickly change'











Speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur and Arne Slot has been intensifying in recent weeks.

Ever since Spurs poured cold water on the Julian Nagelsmann links, the Feyenoord boss appears to be the new frontrunner.

The Evening Standard has now published an in-depth article about why Slot is ‘the perfect manager’ to rebuild Tottenham.

They noted how Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is after someone who delivers “free-flowing, attacking and entertaining” football.

Slot certainly fits the bill in terms of the champagne football, but he also knows how to tighten a defence.

The 44-year-old reportedly demands that his players work tirelessly without the ball.

He apparently showed clips of the 2021 Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea to the Feyenoord players in their first team meeting.

This was to highlight how the diligence of both sides’ defensive runs meant so few chances despite so much attacking quality on show.

At present, Tottenham are used to an entirely different style, following three counter-attacking coaches in a row.

However, Slot – a midfielder in his playing days – would ‘back himself to quickly change that’, said the Standard.

Our view

Dan Kilpatrick’s article is incredibly informative and gives a great insight into why Slot really is an ideal appointment for Spurs.

Tottenham need to get their house in order, there’s no doubt about that. This season has been nothing but disappointment on and off the field.

However, the speculation regarding Slot and Spurs is very promising. Hopefully they’ll succeed in bringing the Dutchman to N17.