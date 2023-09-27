Report shares the five highest paid players at Arsenal now, it includes 22-year-old defender

William Saliba is now one of the top five highest paid players at Arsenal after signing his new contract with the club this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic who were giving a run down of the highest paid players at each Premier League side.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The report did mention that a variety of clauses in contracts at Arsenal does make it hard to nail down a number.

However, Saliba was named with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus in the top five.

And you would doubt any Arsenal fan arguing with the merit of any of those five being at the top.

Moreover, it is telling just how highly Arsenal and Mikel Arteta hold Saliba to have him as one of the highest paid players.

Saliba had an unusual path to the first team after signing for £27m a few seasons back.

But the France international is now a crucial member of Arsenal’s first team, and is one of the first names on the team sheet.

And from an Arsenal fan point of view, it must sit well that Arsenal’s best players are also their top earners.

Of course, it’s not uncommon for clubs to have out of favour players among their top earners.

The same Athletic report points out fringe player Andre Gomes being one of Everton’s very highest earners for example.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\Getty Images

It does seem that Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta are spearheading a very efficient and well thought out project at Arsenal.

But that will of course now need to be vindicated with silverware.

Arsenal travel to Brentford in the EFL cup tonight and may consider the competition as a strong opportunity.

However, injuries in the squad will mean that Arsenal will perhaps field a weaker team than intended.

And perhaps the likes of Saliba among Arsenal’s other top five paid players will be needed to secure a result.