Report shares Mark Noble's chances of taking over if West Ham sack David Moyes











West Ham are unlikely to turn to Mark Noble to take over if they sack David Moyes and turn to an internal candidate.

That is according to the Times who have reported on the latest state of affairs with the Hammers boss under severe pressure.

They say that Moyes could pay with his job if West Ham lose at home to Nottingham Forest this afternoon, and they go into the game in the bottom three.

Rafa Benitez is named as a manager liked by the board, which is no secret, but he wants a three-and-a-half year deal if he is to take over.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Noble not likely to replace David Moyes if West Ham sack him

Benitez’s demands raises the prospect of an internal candidate taking over for whatever period of time if Moyes is sacked.

Kevin Nolan, who has managed Leyton Orient and Notts County, and Mark Warburton, formerly of Rangers, Brentford, QPR and today’s opponents Forest, are named as options.

But the report says Noble is ‘unlikely’ to get the nod to step up from his role as sporting director if Moyes gets sacked.

We are talking in hypotheticals here anyway; West Ham could beat Forest today, Moyes may keep his job and even engineer another European adventure.

The other clubs deeply embroiled in the relegation battle have all changed manager this season, but Forest kept with Steve Cooper and have now moved away from the most serious peril.

So far, the Hammers have stuck with Moyes and he is now battling to show he remains the right man to manage this underperforming squad.