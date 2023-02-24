Report shares how much Spurs could have to pay for Morten Hjulmand











Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a new midfielder in the January transfer window.

Paul O’Keeffe claimed Spurs were exploring additions at centre-back and midfield if the opportunity arose.

Admittedly, a new midfielder wasn’t a high a priority as a new right wing-back or attacking reinforcements.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Now, with Rodrigo Bentancur set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, this could be Tottenham’s summer priority.

Earlier this week, speculation emerged linking Spurs with Lecce’s Morten Hjulmand.

Prior reports suggested that the Serie A side wanted around €20m (£17.7m).

Now, a new report has emerged from Italy claiming Tottenham could land Hjulmand for less than £14m.

Calciomercato.it – via Sport Witness – claim Lecce are ‘looking forward’ to selling Hjulmand in the summer.

In addition, his price tag is apparently around €15m (£13.2m), in contrast to those earlier reports.

However, Tottenham are far from the only club reportedly eyeing the Dane at present.

Inter Milan, Roma and a host of Premier League sides are all pursuing Hjulmand, claimed the report.

Photo by Donato Fasano/Getty Images

Can Spurs land the new Kimmich?

Hjulmand is a ‘fantastic‘ gem of a player who’s surely in line for a big career move this summer.

He joined Lecce in 2021 for a reported £130,000 fee, helping them win the Serie B championship.

Hjulmand has also made the Denmark squad for one game, though he’s yet to make his debut.

The 23-year-old is a defensive midfielder by trade, but he can also play centrally and even in attacking midfield.

Hjulmand has been compared to Joshua Kimmich and Lasse Schone on Twitter.

Obviously it remains to be seen whether he’d agree to a move to Tottenham amid reports he has an Arsenal tattoo.

That said, Harry Kane grew up as a fan of the Gunners, but Spurs are reaping the benefits of his talent and hard work.