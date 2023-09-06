Report shares Brentford’s stance on giving Raya permission to play for Arsenal in Carabao Cup tie this month

Brentford are understood to be unlikely to oppose David Raya from playing against them in the Carabao Cup when they face Arsenal in the third round later this month.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that loanees can play against their parent club in the League Cup if they receive permission.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

David Raya, of course, is still awaiting the chance to make his Arsenal debut following his surprise move to the Emirates in the summer transfer window.

Brentford unlikely to stop Raya playing against them in Carabao Cup tie

Few imagined that he would end up in Mikel Arteta’s ranks. Aaron Ramsdale has been the undisputed number one for nearly two years now. So it was a bit of a shock when Arsenal made their move to bring the Spaniard in during the last window.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And similarly, it was a real surprise when Brentford gave him the green light to leave on loan. It appeared to be a masterstroke from Arsenal to get him temporarily.

One downside to Raya joining on loan however, is that he is unavailable for the Premier League games against the Bees this season.

But the first meeting between the two clubs this term comes in the Carabao Cup later this month. And the rules are slightly different, so Brentford can allow Raya to feature against them.

And the Daily Mail reports that Thomas Frank’s men are unlikely to prevent Raya from playing in that tie.

Arsenal will hope – if Raya does end up playing – that it is a decision which comes back to haunt Brentford. Obviously the Spaniard is an outstanding goalkeeper the club would have loved to have kept had he been happy to sign a new long-term contract.

And he produced some match-winning displays during his time at the Gtech Community Stadium. Arsenal will hope that he has another in his locker if it is required later this month.