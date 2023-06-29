Report: Roy Hodgson has decided to keep £1.5m Crystal Palace player at Selhurst Park

The latest reports are suggesting that Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace have decided that they will keep defender Nathan Ferguson at the club this summer.

The player was out of contract this summer, but now, it looks like he will commit his future to Crystal Palace. This latest news has come from The Evening Standard.

According to the report, the Eagles have extended Ferguson’s contract by one year, meaning he will be at the club until 2024.

Apparently the club believe that Ferguson can overcome his abysmal injury record and come good for Palace. Despite this, his contract renewal came with Hodgson’s backing.

Crystal Palace extend Nathan Ferguson’s contract

The news of his extension may be a shock to some. The player has only managed to play eight minutes of football in three years due to injuries.

Despite this, the defender is still only 22 years-old. With this in mind, he has bags of time to overcome these problems and meet the potential that the club believes he has.

The player, who earns around £1.5m-a-year at the Eagles, will be hoping that he can become a key Premier League player for Palace.

It is also interesting to hear that Hodgson, who will reportedly become the new permanent manager of Palace, was key in getting this contract extended. No doubt it looks like he has been the one who has decided to keep Ferguson at the club.

It is a huge summer for the club, the future of Wilfried Zaha is known and fans will want them to not be involved in any relegation battle this season.