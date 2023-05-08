Leeds insiders think £200m worth of players could now be sold if they're relegated











Leeds United are staring relegation in the face at the moment and club insiders feel a huge summer overhaul might be needed.

The Whites are in desperate trouble with just three games to go in their season. Sam Allardyce saw a spirited performance from his team at Man City this weekend. But in the end, it was still a game without points and Allardyce knows he has to get a win from somewhere.

For Leeds, relegation could be a disaster in financial terms. After backing Jesse Marsch in the last few windows, the Whites have a number of players on the books who cost big money.

And according to The Athletic, Leeds insiders feel that a massive player exodus – the tune of around £200m – will be needed to sort things out over the summer.

That could see expensive signings such as Brendan Aaronson, Georgino Rutter, and Robin Koch all moved on. A handful of others will also be open to moving on and wanted by teams in the Premier League.

Leeds’ board has been heavily criticised for backing Marsch in January before sacking him days into February. It seems, then, another reset is on the cards if Leeds can’t stave off relegation.

TBR’s View: Leeds wandering towards disaster

The problem Leeds have right now is they just do not look like winning a game. Sure, they battled well at Man City the other day but they still never really looked like winning.

That’s the big issue facing Sam Allardyce and he must, somehow, get the belief in this Leeds squad.

Going down to the Championship is going to be a disaster it seems. £200m in player sales is a huge number and it could mean the squad isn’t even ready for the second tier.

All in all, Leeds have royally messed things up.