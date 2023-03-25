Report: Real Madrid want to sign 'unbelievable' Arsenal player











Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners signed the Brazilian from Manchester City for £45 million (Goal) last summer. He has been sensational for them and is one of the biggest reasons why they are on top of the Premier League table.

Jesus has only just returned from his injury, and Defensa Central claim Real Madrid are keen to sign him now.

Real Madrid want to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal

Jesus suffered a serious knee injury in December in a game between Brazil and Cameroon at the World Cup. The 25-year-old had to undergo surgery immediately, and he missed over three months of action as a result.

After a lot of hard work behind the scenes, Jesus made his comeback in Arsenal‘s game against Fulham in the Premier League earlier this month. He is now fit and raring to go.

Arsenal’s full focus is on the Premier League now, but there is a slight worry for the North Londoners – Real Madrid are now interested in signing Jesus.

The report from Spain claims that Galacticos president Florentino Perez views the Arsenal striker as the perfect man to play both as a backup to Karim Benzema and start alongside him when necessary.

Perez is apparently ‘insisting’ on Jesus, who still has over four years left on his contract at Arsenal.

TBR View:

Jesus has been an unbelievable signing for Arsenal.

‘Branded as a ‘frightening‘ player by Jack Grealish, the Brazilian instantly lifted the Gunners at the start of this season, and his arrival boosted the performances of the attackers around him – Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Real Madrid wanted to sign Jesus last summer when they missed out on Kylian Mbappe, but Fabrizio Romano revealed that the deal collapsed because they had no non-EU spots left in their squad.

Now, they want to try their luck again, but we’re sure Arsenal will not entertain any offers for their star man.

