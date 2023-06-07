Report: Real Madrid now want 'spectacular' Leeds star











Leeds United star Rodrigo showed his class in the Premier League this season and now reports suggest he is a target for Real Madrid.

According to COPE, the good season Rodrigo had, despite the club getting relegated, did not go unnoticed. Real Madrid have lost two strikers this summer and the report suggests that this has seen them want to sign Rodrigo.

The Spanish forward used to play in La Liga before moving to Leeds for a reported £26million. With the player scoring 13 goals this season, he has shown he can play at a top level.

Pundit Ben Foster has stated that the Leeds player could be sold for a huge amount due to his form. Foster valued him at around “£40-50million“.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Real Madrid want Rodrigo

Rodrigo, who is now 32 years-old has been a cracking signing for Leeds. The Spaniard has shown his class and showed that age is just a number as he managed his best goalscoring season at the club this campaign.

The “spectacular” player has now caught the attention of European giants Real Madrid. No doubt this will attract him massively.

With Leeds now relegated and one of the best clubs in Europe wanting him, Rodrigo will definitely want to move. With his 13 goals this season, he definitely deserves to stay in the top flight.

Sadly, it may be the end of Rodrigo’s career at the club but fans won’t begrudge him if he does decide to move to Real Madrid this summer.

There have been no reports of a bid yet, so for now, it looks like fans of the club will have to wait to see where the future of Rodrigo lies.

(Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

