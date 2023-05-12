Report: Rangers set to sign 'one of the best one-on-one defenders' on a free











The latest reports suggest that Rangers are set to bring Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling to Ibrox on a free transfer this summer.

According to The Athletic, Sterling has an ‘agreement in principle’ with Rangers. He received offers from various clubs but wanted to move to Ibrox.

In the end, Rangers boss Michael Beale was reportedly ‘key to the decision’.

Chelsea had the option to extend his contract but decided against it. Sterling will now be hoping that he is moving to a club that he will get more game time at.

Sterling is set to sign a long-term contract at Rangers and he is excited at the prospect of possibly playing in the Champions League.

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Rangers set to sign Sterling

The right-back has always struggled to get into the first team at Chelsea. A move away from them is the perfect option and Rangers is a very good move for him.

Sterling has had multiple loan moves. This season, the 23 year-old was at Stoke in the Championship. He received a lot of praise as Stoke manager Alex Neil. He said he was “one of the best one-on-one defenders” he has seen.

This is high praise from the manager and will get fans of Rangers very excited. With him still very young, the opportunity to play consistently will give him a chance to grow and become an even better player.

This, combined with the fact that he is a free transfer makes the signing a very good one.

The defender will no doubt be itching to get involved with the club next season as they try and beat Celtic to the league title.

(Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)