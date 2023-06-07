Report: Rangers given go-ahead as target who won Player of the Season will leave current club











Glasgow Rangers have been heavily linked with Auston Trusty and the Ibrox club has been given a huge boost in the pursuit of him with reports suggesting he will leave Arsenal permanently.

Reports recently claimed that Rangers have identified Trusty as a target to strengthen the Ibrox defence. Apparently, according to the same report, he would cost around £2million.

According to Football.London, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is planning a ‘ruthless’ squad overhaul and one of those set to leave is Trusty.

The Gunners are ready to cash in on the player. He has never played a game for Arsenal since joining them in 2022. The defender won the Player of the Season award for Birmingham City whilst on loan this campaign.

Arsenal willing to sell Rangers target Trusty

Despite Arsenal believing that Trusty is surplus for requirements, the centre-back would be a very solid addition for Rangers.

He is only 24 years-old, and was clearly signed by Arsenal due to the potential they saw in him. With them now challenging for the Premier League title, it looks like they will not wait for these types of players to grow.

This gives Rangers the perfect chance to sign the USA international for a cheap deal. They would be able to allow him to grow and reach his potential and he could massively help their defence.

It will be interesting to see now if Rangers make a move for Trusty following these latest reports about his future. At Rangers, Trusty could play in a tough division and win trophies. It seems like a great step for his next career move.

