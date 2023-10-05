Report: Rangers are now going to speak to 50-year-old manager, and he wants the job

Glasgow Rangers are looking for a new manager after sacking Michael Beale, and it looks as though the recruitment process is well underway.

The likes of Kevin Muscat and Frank Lampard have both been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox as of late, but now, it sounds as though there are two new contenders on the scene.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, Rangers have now pencilled in talks with both Pascel Jansen and Kjetil Knutsen as they look to find a replacement for Beale.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

This is very interesting to say the least.

Jansen may be the more well-known of these two candidates given that he’s managing in the Eredivisie at the moment, and it’s said that the 50-year-old would be keen on coming to Rangers as he wants to get the chance to impress in the UK – perhaps having eyes on an eventual move to the Premier League.

Jansen has only held one senior managerial role in his career so far with AZ Alkmaar, but after three years with the Eredivisie club, it’s easy to see why he’s so highly-rated.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

He led the club to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League last season, while if it weren’t for a bit of bad luck last season, they would be playing Europa League football this term.

Jansen previously coached the Ajax youth team, and, as many will know, that is a great footing to have as a coach with many elite managers over the years being schooled in Amsterdam under the same philosophy that Johan Cruyff instilled at the club all those years ago.

Rangers want an exciting forward-thinking manager through the door after sacking Beale, and Jansen could be just what the doctor ordered.